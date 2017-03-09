VIRGIL JOHN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGIL JOHN KOVACHICH.
KOVACHICH, 84
HAINES CITY - Virgil John Kovachich, 84, of Haines City, FL passed away on March 6, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital.
Born March 2, 1933 to John and Anna Kovachich in Calumet, Michigan he moved to Haines City 17 years ago from Connecticut. He was retired from the US Navy and had served during the Korean War, and then went on to teach elementary school in Lebanon, CT until he retired. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City and a member of the American Legion Post 8 in Winter Haven.
Virgil is survived by: his wife of 63 years, Leona; a son, Virgil J. Kovachich, II of Rhode Island; four daughters, Vir Lee Kovachich of Preston, CT, Denise Stygar of Waterford, CT, Teresa Pensis of North Stonington, CT and Patricia Jankowski of Preston, CT; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City at 9 a.m. on March 18th, 2017. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to either
or the
. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2017