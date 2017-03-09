MICHAEL JAMES
QUINN Sr., 42
Police Officer
BARTOW - Michael James Quinn, Sr. age 42, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lakeland.
He was born in Bartow on September 3, 1974. He was a police officer and the 1st black canine officer for Polk County. He was a member of Abyssinia M.B. Church where he served as a deacon.
Mr. Quinn is survived by his mother Virginia Watkins, Lakeland; father James Quinn, Seffner; 2 daughters Mikayla Quinn, Lakeland, Larissa Hayes, Bartow; 1 son Michael James Quinn, Jr., Lakeland; grandmother Annie Ruth Jones, Bartow; sisters Laketha (Calvin) Barnes, Port St. Lucie, FL, Shantel (Britton) Cole, Seffner, Yasia Everett, Tampa; brothers Anthony E. Quinn (Shanshera), Seffner, Trymaine D. Quinn, Tampa; god sisters Chandra (Chawn) Hall, Sharonda Lawrence, both of Lakeland, Deanna Hall, Durham, N.C., Jerita Bennett, Tuscon, AZ, Kysha Ford, Bartow; 1 god brother/nurse Timothy Bennett, Orlando.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Vineyard Church of God, Bartow. Services will be Sat. at 1 p.m. at First Assembly of God, Bartow.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2017