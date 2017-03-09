ROBERTO G.
|
RODRIGUEZ, 78
Nurseryman
LAKELAND - Roberto G. Rodriguez, age 78, died Friday, March 3, 3017.
Born in Mexico, on September 17, 1938, he came to Lakeland from Brownsville, TX in the 1980s. He was a nurseryman in the plant nursery industry. He was Catholic, and a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Rodriguez was preceded in death by his parents Julian and Maria Rodriguez; wife Maria T. Rodriguez, son Rodrigo Rodriguez, brothers Teofilo Rodriguez and Juan Rodriguez, sisters Merced Rodriguez and Aurora Rodriguez. He is survived by his sons Juan Rodriguez, Arnold Rodriguez, both of Lakeland, daughter Aurora Gonzales, Olmitto, TX, sister Alicia Rodriguez, Reynosa, Mexico; 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2017