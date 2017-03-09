EUNICE LEILA CARTER PLAIRE GOSSETT, 97
|
LAKELAND - Leila C. Plaire Gossett, 97, Lakeland, passed away March 6, 2017. She was Lakeland's first Police Woman.
Leila is survived by daughters Marjorie Sue Dorrell (Dan), Kathryn Lea Smith (Gregory); son Marvin O. Plaire Jr. (Tommi Sue); grandchildren Paul Carey, Ryan Dorrell, Heather Bacon, Rory Plaire, Tiffany Kukuk, Chad Dorrell, Kimberly Walker; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.
A visitation will be held 1-2PM on Sat., March 11, 2017 at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland, with a funeral service at 2PM. Interment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
in Leila's memory.
