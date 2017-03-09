SARAH REANA
WATSON, 73
LAKELAND - Mrs. Sarah Reana Watson of Lakeland died Monday, March 6, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She was 73.
Born February 24, 1944, in Roanoke, VA, Sarah spent her early years as the youngest of 7 children growing up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. She married the love of her life, Paul Watson Sr. on October 20, 1961 and was a devoted wife and mother.
Sarah was predeceased by her husband Paul E. Watson Sr. in 2005; her father Lewis H. Alldredge and mother Susie Alldredge. She is survived by her son Paul E. Watson, Jr. (wife Marilyn); daughters Rebecca Stevens (husband Kenneth) and Rose Sawyer (husband Randy), all of Lakeland; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Sarah was a homemaker and also enjoyed traveling the country with her husband selling tools and antiques at various flea markets.
Heaven truly gained one of God's angels with Sarah's homecoming as she was the perfect example of a Godly woman with a kind soul and a loving heart. She battled illness over the past year without a single complaint and never had a harsh word for anyone.
Sarah will be missed forever, but her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider donations to the National
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2017