LAKELAND - Kathryn Christine Clark, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Kathryn was born November 27, 1934, in Menlo, Georgia to Myrtleen and Alvin Aaron Broom and has resided in Lakeland most of her life. She was a retired cafeteria worker at Crystal Lake Elementary.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Wiech-man (Darrell); Billy Clark (Lorrie); sister, Mary Elizabeth Collins; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a chapel service at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 10, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
