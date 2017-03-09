MARTHA JAYNE
BROWN, 94
LAKELAND - Mrs. Martha Jayne Brown, age 94, went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, March 2, 2017, due to heart failure. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on May 10, 1922.
She was predeceased by her husband, C. Frederic 'Bill' Brown and son, James Ross Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Jean Brown; her son, Scott Brown and her brother, Phil Klefeker. She is also survived by nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great great nieces and nephews who she loved.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am on Thursday (today), March 9, 2017 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Lakeland, FL. Interment will follow today at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 210 Poppell Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813 or The Gideon's International. P.O. Box 90082, Lakeland, FL 33804-0082.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2017