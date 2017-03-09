EILEEN WADE
|
SWEET, 94
LAKELAND - Eileen 'Tonie' Sweet went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida.
Tonie was born in Portland, Maine, to Ola and John Wade on May 30, 1922.
At the age of 12, she was a cellist with the Portland Symphony in Portland, Maine. Tonie met her husband, C. Clifford Sweet, while living in Winter Park, Florida. They were married in Virginia on October 9, 1940, and were together for 61 years.
Upon relocating to Lakeland, Florida, Tonie loved to play the cello in the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra and Little Theater Musicals. She was also a longtime member of the congregation of First Presbyterian Church and active in Presbyterian Women Circle 12, where she received the PW honorary life membership award in 2004.
Tonie is survived by her daughter, Sharon S. Weeks (Ted W. Weeks, III); grandson, Ted W. Weeks, IV (Jessica), her granddaughter, Liesl A. Weeks; and her two great- granddaughters, Marley Jay Weeks and Finley Wade Weeks.
The Family would like to thank Faith Bloodsworth, Tonie's caregiver, for her compassionate, loving and wonderful care.
Eileen 'Tonie' Sweet's service will be held at 10 am on Friday, March 10, 2017 in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Fine Arts, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Church office phone number is 863-686-7187.
