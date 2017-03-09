Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILEEN WADE SWEET. View Sign

EILEEN WADE

SWEET, 94



LAKELAND - Eileen 'Tonie' Sweet went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida.

Tonie was born in Portland, Maine, to Ola and John Wade on May 30, 1922.

At the age of 12, she was a cellist with the Portland Symphony in Portland, Maine. Tonie met her husband, C. Clifford Sweet, while living in Winter Park, Florida. They were married in Virginia on October 9, 1940, and were together for 61 years.

Upon relocating to Lakeland, Florida, Tonie loved to play the cello in the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra and Little Theater Musicals. She was also a longtime member of the congregation of First Presbyterian Church and active in Presbyterian Women Circle 12, where she received the PW honorary life membership award in 2004.

Tonie is survived by her daughter, Sharon S. Weeks (Ted W. Weeks, III); grandson, Ted W. Weeks, IV (Jessica), her granddaughter, Liesl A. Weeks; and her two great- granddaughters, Marley Jay Weeks and Finley Wade Weeks.

The Family would like to thank Faith Bloodsworth, Tonie's caregiver, for her compassionate, loving and wonderful care.

Eileen 'Tonie' Sweet's service will be held at 10 am on Friday, March 10, 2017 in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Fine Arts, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.

Church office phone number is 863-686-7187.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com .







EILEEN WADESWEET, 94LAKELAND - Eileen 'Tonie' Sweet went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida.Tonie was born in Portland, Maine, to Ola and John Wade on May 30, 1922.At the age of 12, she was a cellist with the Portland Symphony in Portland, Maine. Tonie met her husband, C. Clifford Sweet, while living in Winter Park, Florida. They were married in Virginia on October 9, 1940, and were together for 61 years.Upon relocating to Lakeland, Florida, Tonie loved to play the cello in the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra and Little Theater Musicals. She was also a longtime member of the congregation of First Presbyterian Church and active in Presbyterian Women Circle 12, where she received the PW honorary life membership award in 2004.Tonie is survived by her daughter, Sharon S. Weeks (Ted W. Weeks, III); grandson, Ted W. Weeks, IV (Jessica), her granddaughter, Liesl A. Weeks; and her two great- granddaughters, Marley Jay Weeks and Finley Wade Weeks.The Family would like to thank Faith Bloodsworth, Tonie's caregiver, for her compassionate, loving and wonderful care.Eileen 'Tonie' Sweet's service will be held at 10 am on Friday, March 10, 2017 in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Fine Arts, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.Church office phone number is 863-686-7187.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com