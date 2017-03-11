|
'PAT' INGALLS KOCHENBURGER, 78
LAKELAND - Patricia 'Pat' Ingalls Kochenburger, age 78, of Lakeland, FL, entered peacefully into eternal life on February 12, 2017.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John F. Kochenburger, and daughter, Melodie Kochenburger (Christopher Lee).
Pat enjoyed a lifelong love of music. Her husband John and she owned Melody Music Shoppe in Lakeland from the '70s through the '80s, where they served Lakeland area musicians as well as famous groups and musicians of the day, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many others. For about twelve years she immensely enjoyed being the lead vocalist, washtub bass and guitar player in the band, Mustang Sally and the Hamjos, which performed throughout Florida. She was wonderfully independent, loved adventure (the queen of 'all who wander are not lost'), and had the voice of an angel.
Pat had a deep belief in God and dearly loved all her family and friends. She had a sweet, gentle spirit. Her warmth, caring, compassion, and love endeared her to all she encountered. She was stranger to none, friend to all, and not just her children's mother, but the 'adopted mother' of countless others she also loved into being their best selves.
Pat is survived by her sisters Diane and Rosemary Ingalls, and brothers Philip Ingalls, Jr. and Frances (Frank) Ingalls, as well as her beloved children, Lynn (Walter) Bednarz, John F. Kochenburger, II, James (Karen) Kochenburger, Philip (Ilona) Kochenburger, eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and extended family.
A private interment is planned at Florida National Cemetery. A public celebration of Pat's life will be held at Noon on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Blake Hall at Uncle Mike's Smokehouse Grill, 120 State Road 60, Plant City, Florida, 33567. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be sent to The Polk Education Foundation, Fine Arts, Music Program.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2017
