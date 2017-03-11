Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALVA ESSERY JOHNSON. View Sign

ALVA ESSERY JOHNSON, 94



LAKELAND - Alva Essery Johnson, 94, of Lakeland FL, died 3/8/17 at Florida Presbyterian Homes. She was born September 2, 1922 in Prince Edward Island, Canada, daughter of Margaret MacLauchlan and William Lee Essery. At fourteen, she moved to Melrose, MA.

After her marriage in 1945 she attended University of North Dakota in Ellendale, ND until her first son was born.

In 1950, the family moved to Winsted, CT, where two more sons were born. During 1958-61, she took some classes at FSU in Tallahassee. After moving to Lighthouse Point, Florida, she worked in insurance, accounting, as a legal secretary and was a licensed Real Estate broker. She obtained her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Florida Atlantic University and was a Cooperative Business Education (CBE) Teacher/ Coordinator at Deerfield Beach High School. She retired in 1983.

Her husband Dr. B. Stephen Johnson predeceased her in 1998; her son Christopher D. Johnson in 2014; brother James Essery in 2007; sister Margaret Essery in 1999.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen and wife Kandy of Lakeland; David of Lakeland: daughter-in-law Kristine of Lakeland; granddaughter, Theresa of Pompano Beach, FL; five grandsons, Chad, Troy, Kyle and Cody of Lakeland and Christopher of Tampa; sister Doris Emery of E. Sandwich, MA. and 6 great grand kids.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church; Savilla Roberts Circle; Lake Placid Women's Club; Delta Psi Omega; Phi Kappa Phi; Who's Who in American Secondary Education.

Memorial service will be Monday, March 13, 2017 at Florida Presbyterian Homes with pastors Barbara Booth-Jarmom and Elizabeth Emery officiating.

Burial: Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer and Research Center, Tampa, FL, or the .



