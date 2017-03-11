TOMMIE
GRACE VICKERS COATES, 97
AUBURNDALE - Tommie Grace Vickers Coates, age 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 9th, 2017. She was born in Soperton, GA, to Linton and Pearl Bridges.
She is preceded in death by her husband(s), Z.D. Vickers and Robert Coates.
Survivors include her sister, Louise Scott of Lakeland, daughters, Jerry Holland Rollins, Juanita Vickers Gee (Harry), Betty Vickers Horner, and Linda Gail Vickers Browning (Lan-cey). Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 12th; Visitation at 1:00pm and Services at 2:00pm.
Grace was an active member of First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake Building Fund/Mission Fund.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2017