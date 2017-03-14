|
ELIZABETH
PHYE COGGINS HARDY, 97
LAKELAND - Mrs Elizabeth Phye Coggins Hardy, 97, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away January 28, 2017, at home, in the tender care of her family. A devoted wife, mother, and friend, Phye will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her four children, Paige Hardy (Dennis) Dulli, Bound Brook NJ, Leigh Hardy Johnson Ille, Treasure Island, FL, Hugh Jackson Hardy, Jr., and Sarah K. Hardy, Lakeland, FL and eight grandchildren, Melanie E. and Erin M. Hardy, Mac-kenzie L. Hardy, Michael H., Matthew H. and Mitchell H. Johnson, Blair A. Dulli (Robert) O'Dwyer and Spenser C. Dulli, and beloved nieces and nephews.
Phye Coggins was born November 9, 1919 in Wascissa, Florida to William P. and Sarah E. (Groom) Coggins. She spent her childhood in St. Marks, Mandalay and Perry, FL, later moving to Ocala, where she graduated from Ocala High School in 1937.
Mrs. Hardy is predeceased by husband Hugh Jackson Hardy, her parents, brothers A.L.P. Coggins (Katherine Stuart), Clyde W. Coggins (Hazel Whitaker), Wesley A. Coggins (Charliebelle Tooke), infant Dilworth O. Coggins, and dearest sister Durley O. Coggins Cason (Harley) Sipe (Kenneth).
Mrs. Hardy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Women's Army Corps, 106 WAC Hospital Co., Newton D. Baker Hospital, during WWII. She and U.S. Army S-Sgt Hugh Jackson Hardy, 503rd Airborne, high school sweethearts, were married November 21, 1945 in Ocala and moved to Lakeland in 1957.
Mrs. Hardy was a member of the first co-ed graduating class at the University of Florida, earning her B.F.A. degree in 1950, and worked as an artist at University of Florida Press and the Navy at Jacksonville.
Mrs. Hardy will be interred next to her husband on Saturday, March 18, 2017, 11:00 am at Lone Oak Cemetery, 306 Thomas Ave., Leesburg, FL 34748. Officiating will be the Hardys' cousin, S-Sgt. Barbara Kilgore, U.S. Army, Ret. A reception/family visitation will be held Sunday, March 19 at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL, 33810 from 12:30 to 2:00pm, Room 116.
Victory Church
1401 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 859-6000
Published in Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2017
