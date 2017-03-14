MARY 'JACKIE'
McQUEEN, 84
LAKELAND - Mary 'Jackie' McQueen, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Jackie was very devoted to St. Joseph and Santa Fe Catholic schools with her six children. She was also a dedicated employee with the Campfire Boys and Girls for 15 years.
She is survived by her loving children Sharon Flynn (Don), Sandra Altenburger (Mark), Tom McQueen (Nita), Bobby McQueen (Debbie), Debbie McQueen (Darryl) and Randy McQueen (Mary). She is also survived by her grandchildren Felicia Visser (Andre), Donna Shore (Jason), Blake McQueen (Michelle), Ryan McQueen (Darlene), Eric Flynn (Ali), Kelly Flynn, Leslie Grayson (Robert), Bryan McQueen, and Anna McQueen. She is predeceased by her grandson Tyler McQueen.
She is also survived by her thirteen great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2017