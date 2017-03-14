Obituary Guest Book View Sign



ASTOR - Jimmy F. West, 71, of Astor, FL, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. A native of Plant City, FL, he was born and raised in Antioch, graduated from Plant City High School, served four years in our

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ola West; brother, Roy Gene West; and brothers-in-law, George Mount, Buddy Paul, Evan Dykes, and Melvin McLellan. He is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Brian (Jennifer) West and David (Erin) West, Russell (Terri) Boyens and Matt (April) Boyens and daughter, Laura Boyens; sisters, Pauline Mount, Janette (Joel) Walden, Dorothy Paul, Betty (W. J.) Miley, Maxcine (William) Weaver, Irene Dykes, and Barbara McLellan; brother, Roscoe West; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2017, at Fellowship Church Assembly of God, 4405 N. Galloway Road, Lakeland, FL 33810. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Florida Hospital Hospice, 770 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL.



4405 N Galloway Rd

Lakeland, FL 33810

