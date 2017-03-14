ANNE LYNNE
BALDWIN, 69
LAKELAND - Mrs. Lynne Baldwin, 69, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 9, 2017. Born in Hamburg, NY on March 18, 1947 to the late Richard and Anne Koch. She is survived by her husband, Rand of 33 years and her best buddy, Cassie; siblings, Joseph (Debbie) Koch and Richard (Linda) Koch.
Lynne attended Kent State University where she was a member of the track and diving team. She lived briefly in Colorado before moving to Lakeland where she began her career as a respected Licensed Interior Designer.
Lynne loved the outdoors, especially playing golf, boating / fishing and working in her garden. She enjoyed traveling with Rand and was fortunate to visit many foreign countries. Socializing with family and friends was also important to her.
She leaves behind wonderful memories to those who had the fortune to know and love her. On the road of life, it's not where you go, but who's by your side that makes a difference.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the S.P.C.A., 5850 Brannen Rd S., Lakeland, FL 33813, will be appreciated.
Gentry Morrison Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2017