MASSEY DUNAVANT, 91



HAINES CITY - Mildred Louise Massey Dunavant passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017. She was born in Haines City, FL where she lived until she married Ralph D. Dunavant, Sr., July 10, 1948. Mildred and Ralph met when she was in high school and he was in the Army Air Corps in 1943. They had a long-distance romance as Ralph was in the South Pacific during WW II. She was a long-distance telephone operator so after the war as Ralph worked for the federal government in Washington, DC they still had a long-distance romance over the telephone. After they married they lived in Washington, DC until the Korean War. The Air Force recalled him and they were stationed in Florida for the duration of the Korean War. They stayed in Florida after the Korean War with Ralph working for the federal government in Orlando. Their 2 children were born in Florida in 1953 and 1956. At the end of 1956 they went to Frankfurt-am-Main, West Germany for 4 years. Mildred and Ralph helped found Bethel Baptist Church in Frankfurt-am-Mail. This church has grown and is now one of the largest in Frankfurt-am-Main. The family returned to the USA in 1960. During all these moves Mildred worked at part time jobs so she could be home with her children. She was a very loving mother to her children. She helped anyone she could in her church and her part time work. All who met her thought of her as a wonderful mother and friend. She devoted her life to her husband and children and grandchildren.

After Ralph retired twice, Mildred, Ralph Sr. and Ralph Jr. started American Printing. Mildred was a main stay of American Printing, where she did whatever was needed. She worked at American Printing until she was admitted to the hospital. She was loved by all customers and was an integral part of the staff's lives.

She is greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Angela K. Dunavant, her son, Ralph D. Dunavant, Jr, three grandsons, Ralph D. Dunavant III, Andrew S. Dunavant, and Matthew J. Dunavant.

Her funeral is March 18, 2017 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA at 2:00 PM with visiting from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to:

9609 Center St

Manassas , VA 20110

