PAULINE 'PENNY'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULINE "PENNY" CRITSELOUS.
CRITSELOUS, 92
Homemaker
LAKELAND - Mrs. Pauline 'Penny' Critselous, age 92, died Friday, March 10, 2017.
Born in McRae, GA, on November 14, 1924, she came to Lakeland in the 1940s. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing.
Mrs. Critselous was preceded in death by her father William M. Carpenter; mother Emma M. Harnil; spouse John Stanley Critselous; sister Beatrice Wood. She is survived by her daughters Shirley Starling and husband Chuck, Auburndale, Lisa Sasser, Casper, WY; sister Christine Cobb, Lakeland; four grandsons: Chad Starling, Lakeland, Shannon Starling and wife Maria, Lake Alfred, Jamie Sasser, Ruskin, Kyle Sasser and wife Abbie, St. Petersburg; three great grandchildren: Andrew Starling, Michael 'Peter' Starling and Rainnah Zazulia.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 10:30-11:30 AM at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 12 PM at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Donations may be made to a
.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2017