JUANITA

DELORES 'HALE' JURBALA, 85



LAKELAND - Juanita Delores Hale Jurbala, 85, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on March 8, 2017, after a long battle with dementia. May she forever rest in eternal peace and serenity in the presence of our Lord, free of all the struggles that bind us here on Earth.

Juanita was born in Jacksonville, NC, and grew up on the family farm in Rocky Point, NC. Being the oldest of seven, she learned the value of hard work and common sense while helping her dad out on the farm and her mother raise her siblings. She was a Southern Baptist but converted to Catholicism when she met and married the love of her life, her late husband John Jurbala, in 1951.

Juanita was a voracious reader prior to her illness, a habit that she encouraged and passed down to her children, and one that they attribute to a large part of their success in life. She was a loving grandmother of seven and was a loyal friend and sister.

She was preceded in death by her mother Effie Lee Kellum Hale; father Joseph Hale Sr.; sisters Valeria Elizabeth Hale, Carolyn Anne Comentale and Jennie L. Herring; brothers Joseph Hale, Jr. and Billy Hale.

She is survived by her brother, Porter Hale, of Wilmington, NC; children Daryl Jurbala, Dr. John Jurbala and Edward Jurbala of Wilmington, NC, Dr. Dianne Jurbala-Strohman of Richmond, VA, and Dr. Brian Jurbala of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren Daryl Jurbala, Jr,., John Jurbala III, Jamie Lee Jurbala, Johnathan Jurbala, Victoria Strohman and Julianna Jurbala.

A private ceremony for family and friends will be held Sunday March 19th, 2017 at the Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC with interment at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC, on Monday March 20th.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America



