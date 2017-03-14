REVEREND J.L.
HOWARD, 96
SEBRING - Reverend J.L. Howard, 96, of Sebring, FL, formerly of Haines City, FL, passed away on 3/9/17. He was born on 9/24/20 in Dowling Park, FL and moved to this area with his family as a young child. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during W.W.II. J.L. was ordained as a minister on October 10, 1954 and started his Ministry that year at Westside Baptist Church in Haines City. After some time J.L.'s Ministry took him to Athens Baptist Church in Ft. Meade, FL and then on to First Baptist Church of Lucerne Park and finally it brought him back to Athens Baptist Church. He loved serving the Lord and going fishing.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Mamie Elizabeth Rutherford Howard; first wife, Marie J. Howard; children, Jack C. Howard, Janice Aldridge, Shirley Nunes; siblings, Olen, Edgar, Calvin, Adele, Myrtis and Blanche. J.L. is survived by his wife, Viola Frances Howard; sons, David Howard of Winter Haven, FL, Mike Howard of Haughton, LA; stepchildren, Tommy Braswell of Sebring, FL, John Braswell of Sebring, FL, Sylvia Cooley of Wellington, OH, Mary Etta Llewllyn of Sebring, FL; 21 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be Monday from 5-7 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City and the funeral will be Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 10 am at Westside Baptist Church, Haines City. Condolences via:
