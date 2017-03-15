Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BYRON RICHARD

PARRETT, 78



WINTER HAVEN - Byron Richard Parrett of Winter Haven, Florida died March 1, 2017. Byron was born July 29, 1938 in Vincennes, Indiana to Raymond and Dorothy Parrett. Byron had one, brother Robert Parrett.

Byron was predeceased by his brother Robert, and his partner James Dowdy. He is survived by his niece and nephew Anne and David Parrett and stepchildren Kathryn Rutledge and David Dowdy.

Byron worked for Mass Brothers and Montgomery Ward. At Montgomery Ward, Byron was in charge of Display Management. He maintained the Lakeland store displays and was a part of teams that helped set displays at newly opened stores.

Byron was active in the Lakeland Little Theatre and was a volunteer tour guide at The Circle B Bar Reserve.

Byron was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Winter Haven, Florida. His ashes are interred in the church Memory Garden. A Memorial service will be held at a time to be announced later at Saint Paul's.



656 Avenue L NW

Winter Haven, FL 33881

