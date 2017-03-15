LILLIAN
SCHRIVER, 95
LAKELAND - Lillian Schriver passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on February 16th, 2017.
She is survived by her three children, Patricia and husband Tom, Michael and wife Jayne, Virginia and husband Jeff and Sharon, her daughter-in-law. Lillian was predeceased by her son, Stephen. She has eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Lillian raised four children alone after she was widowed at a young age. She gave them all the guidance, strength, love and faith that they would need throughout life. Lillian had a faith in the Lord that was unshakable. She was selfless, considerate, loving, compassionate and never ending in her faith and love of her family and the Lord.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Lillian Sunday, March 19th at 4:00 pm at The Presbyterian Apartments located at 530 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2017