MAHOVSKY LANIER, 88
LAKELAND - Mildred Mahovsky Lanier, 88, of Lakeland, passed away March 11, 2017.
She was born July 10, 1928 in Federal Creek, Ohio. Millie was a devoted wife and mother of five. She had eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was a longtime member of South Side Assembly Church.
A visitation will be held 10-11Am on Thursday, March 16 at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 11AM.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2017