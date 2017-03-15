Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANN N.

BIEBER, 85



WINTER HAVEN - Ann N. Bieber, 85, passed away quietly in her home in Winter Haven, Florida, in the early morning hours of March 13, 2017 of natural causes.

Ann was born in Salladasburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Eva McLaren Norman and Fredric Norman, both of Pennsylvania. She was raised in the home of her grandparents, Watson B. McLaren and Bessie McLaren.

She was the youngest of three children and never hesitated to remind her two older brothers that in many ways, hers was a special place in the pecking order! She was incredibly smart, with an intuitive way of thinking that her older brothers tended to forget! It often gave her the edge over them and they spent many evenings as grown-ups laughing about who had triumphed over whom in their harmless games!

She met Gene L. Bieber in 1951 through a mutual friend. From the moment they laid eyes on one another, there was never any one else for either. Gene often remarked that Ann was the smartest person he'd ever known - high praise from a man who was of a genius intelligence in the United States Navy! As Ann would put it: There's never a pot so crooked but what there's a lid to fit it! She believed with all her heart that Gene was her lid!

They spent their military life traveling the continental United States from one shore to the other. Ann always had their new home settled and humming so smoothly by the time Gene would join her in their new quarters, it was indeed a homecoming!

Ann was a welcome guest in so many places - people could never get enough of her infectious smile and her wonderful sense of humor! She was a true believer in Christ and led both of her children, David Gene Bieber and Ginny (Gina Marie Bieber) Dubose to a life of Christian love through Christ.

She is survived by her daughter, Ginny Dubose, her daughter-in-law, Linda Debra Bieber, numerous nieces and nephews, her grandchildren Heather Bieber of Gainesville, FL, Sandy Malone of Winter Haven, FL, Daniel Dubose of Winter Haven, FL, and Alexander Dubose of Wahneta, FL, and her great grandchildren Zara Malone, Emma Bieber, and Syann Malone.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cdr. Gene L Bieber, her son, David Gene Bieber, and her granddaughter, Katelynn Elizabeth Bieber.

A memorial service will be held at Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church, 700 N Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven. FL 33881 on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11 AM. She will join her husband, Gene L. Bieber in Arlington National Cemetery later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the or the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.



