BRIAN LEE

BRYANT, 49



WINTER HAVEN - Brian Lee Bryant, 49, of Winter Haven, Florida, lost his battle to cancer on March 13, 2017, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. He was born on September 23, 1967, in Popular Bluff, Missouri, but spent his life in Winter Haven.

Brian was a truck driver who loved fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his children, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Sherri Tindell-Bryant, son Ayden Bryant and daughter Maggie Bryant, all of Winter Haven, and a daughter Kaleigh Stell of TN, parents Burle and Sharon Bryant, Mulberry, sisters Christy Merrick and Dena Baker, both of Winter Haven and grandson Ryley, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and he loved them all.

The family will have a private service followed by a CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE LUNCHEON for all his family and friends at 2:30 PM Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Spirit Lake Community Church.



