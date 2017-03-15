JAMES THOMAS
ATKINS, Jr., 79
EAGLE LAKE - Mr. James Atkins passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017.
He was born in Vienna, Georgia, on April 23, 1937. He came to Eagle Lake from Auburndale in 1988. He was a parts manager for a heating & air company and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife Judith Ann Atkins; son James Thomas Atkins III; daughters Leilani Lynn Atkins, Robyn Lynn Osiaf, Cynthia Autumn Holt, Brenda Joyce McCoy, Sheri Lynn Short; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 10 till 11am at the Village Church of God, Winter Haven. Services will follow at 11 a.m. and full military honors will follow at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Eagle Lake, FL.
Village Church of God
6 Coleman Rd
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Published in Ledger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2017