SARAH O.

JOHNSON, 92



PALATKA - Sarah Opal Johnson passed away on March 13, 2017 in Palatka, FL. She was 92 years old.

Sarah was born Sarah Eva Opal Davis to John Jefferson Davis and Myrtle Rhoda Day. She was named after her two grandmothers, Sarah on her father's side and Eva on her mother's side.

She was married to Wesley R. Johnson for 42 years. Sarah had 5 children: Cheryl Mallory, Ron (Carol) Johnson, Robert Johnson, Greg Johnson and Susan (Jack) Helwig.

She was preceded in death by her 8 siblings, her husband and her daughter Cheryl.

To cherish her memories are: Ron (Carol) Johnson, Robert Johnson, Greg Johnson and Susan (Jack) Helwig. She also had 6 grandchildren: Jerry (Billie) Mallory, Clifton Mallory, John Mallory, Sara (Ryan) Bauman, Christin (Will) Norman and Jenny Johnson. She leaves behind several great-grandchildren. Sarah also leaves family from another mother, Maria Stuckey and her family, Robyn Summit and Zoe Curry.

Sarah loved and enjoyed life. She enjoyed gardening or what she called, 'digging in the dirt.' She loved music and dancing and her friends and traveling. But mostly, she loved her family. Her energy never seemed to fade when outside doing whatever needed to be done. Her love for the outdoors kept her young at heart. Her strong Christian faith kept her strong and she loved to share it with her loved ones. When you met Sarah, you were in the presence of a truly remarkable woman. She always left everyone with this hopeful message:

'May Your Day Be Good.'

Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Lena Vista Baptist Church, 213 Florida Drive in Auburndale. No visitation is scheduled.

Although flowers are appreciated, you may donate in honor of Sarah O. Johnson to the Lee Conlee House (leeconleehouse. org, 2509 Crill Ave., Palatka, FL 32177; (386) 325-3120.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Sarah's Book of Memories page at

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.



