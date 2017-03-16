TOMMY LEE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TOMMY LEE MADDOX.
MADDOX, 67
ORLANDO - Tommy Lee Maddox, 67 of Orlando, FL, departed this life on 03/07/17 at the VA Medical Center in Orlando, FL.
His services will be held at New Antioch MB Church, 215 Church Rd., Loughman, FL on Sat., 03/18/17. Viewing: 10:00 a.m.; Funeral: 12 noon; Interment: Loughman Community Cemetery.
Gail & Wynn's Mortuary is charge of all arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2017