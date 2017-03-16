LAWRENCE
HOWELL 'LARRY' WALL, 73
TAMPA - Lawrence Howell 'Larry' Wall, 73, of Tampa passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Larry was a loved father, joyfully loved grandfather, brother and sweet friend to many. Larry was born February 2, 1944 in Lakeland, Florida to Adolph and Elsie Mae Wall. He resided in Tampa since 1972.
He is survived by his daughters Kimberly Collins and Andrea (Pete) Bazzini of Tampa, also by brothers Dr. Randy (Betty) Wall of Los Angeles, CA, Jon Christopher (Jodi) of Atlanta, GA and sister Brooke Cline of Lakeland. Also surviving him are his grandchildren Caleb (Kayte), Grace and Adam Collins, Claire and Peter John Bazzini, as well as seven nephews, three nieces and several great nephews and great nieces and former wife and longtime friend Sharlene Wall.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2pm on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Northwest Community Church, 14913 Hutchinson Road, Tampa 33625; family will start receiving guests at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer's research. www.alz.org
Published in Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2017