LAKELAND - Erma W. Vick passed away on March 12, 2017. She was born in Memphis, TN on January 4, 1930 to Clyde Oscar and Juanita Word.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Jack Vick, on December 23, 1950. She stated she knew at age 12 she was going to marry him. She was an avid tennis player, golfer, and bridge player. Her family considered her the best mother and wife. We are so fortunate to have had the time, with her, that the Lord allowed.
She is survived and will be terribly missed by her husband, Jack; children, Jack, Jr., Teresa and Marcia; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Kevin) and Emily; sister Billie Jean.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 10-11am with a funeral service at 11am. Memorials can be sent to
Memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
