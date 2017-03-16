BETTY JEAN
DOVER, 81
RIVERVIEW - Betty Jean Dover, 81, of Riverview, Fla. passed away from cancer at home with family by her side March 14, 2017, under the care of LifePath Hospice. Betty was born in Opp, Ala. March 13, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Eugene Dover; son, Wade Franklin. Survivors include her daughters, Eva Bargeron (Gary) of Bartow, Pamela Seals (Bobby) of Riverview; sisters, Margaret Nelson (Ray) of Dover, Dorothy Brock of Oregon; seven grandsons; two granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
in Betty's memory. Please sign Betty's guestbook at www.HillsboroMemorial.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2017