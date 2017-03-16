HELEN LEIGH

FUSSELL



BARTOW - Helen Leigh Fussell was born in Ashland, KY, on January 13, 1957.

She entered Heaven's gates on March 13, 2017, at the Rohr Nursing Home in Bartow, FL, after an extended illness. Helen was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and cook; she will be sadly missed.

Helen was predeceased by her parents Virginia Lucille Hogan and Clarence E. Hogan, her twin brother Paul Stephen Hogan and sister Nina Gaughf. Helen is survived by her only daughter Mindy Iacono and husband Eric, and grandchildren: Mason, Lief, Christian and Cross, all of West Valley City, UT. Also surviving is brother Clarence Hogan of Hazel Park, MI, sisters Brenda Church of Lakeland, FL, Renea (Dan) Enyart, Angela (Stephen) Smith and Marvina (Joe) Tackett, all of Ashland, KY. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.

Arrangements are pending.



