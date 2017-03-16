Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Earl Sutherland. View Sign

MAJOR DAVID EARL SUTHERLAND, 87



BARTOW - Major David Earl Sutherland, 87, of Bartow, Florida, passed away on March 14, 2017.

Sutherland was born in Wellington, Alabama September 14, 1929, and graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1947. He then attended the University of Florida where he received a BA in Business Administration in 1953, the same year he entered the US Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Miss Katherine Walker, in 1951.

A Command Pilot, flying C-130s, Sutherland logged over 6000 flying hours including 735 combat missions. Sutherland received his earlier pilot training in Kinston, N.C., and Lubbock Texas. He was stationed at AF bases throughout the world, including France and Germany. Many of Sutherland's missions were classified and took him to remote locations around the world, including Africa, the Middle East, India, as well as South East Asia.

During one particularly quirky mission in 1962, Sutherland's squadron was supporting John F. Kennedy's visit to Berlin, Germany. In addition to all the support of the entourage, a key responsibility of his squadron was to transport one of Jackie Kennedy's prized horses in his C-130.

His military decorations included the Distinguished Flying Cross, two Meritorious Service Medals, two Air Force Commendation medals, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Air Force Outstanding Unit award with V-device and two Oak Leaf clusters, the Combat Readiness medal, the National Defense Service medal, the Air Force Expeditionary medal, the Vietnam service medal and the Republic of Vietnam Commendation medal.

Upon his retirement Sutherland returned to Bartow and went into real estate and joined the firm of Harry C. Griffin. In later years Sutherland started his own real estate company focusing on all areas of real estate in Central Florida. Sutherland was on the Bartow Board of Realtors serving for many years as its president. He was an avid supporter of the University of Florida and held Gator Football season tickets for over 40 years, attending both home and away games.

Major Sutherland is survived by his wife of 66 years Doris Katherine Sutherland, son David Sutherland and wife Sarah Yates of Atlanta, Georgia, daughter Kathryn Susan Willcockson and husband Joel of Lakeland, Florida and daughter Holly Ann Sutherland of Alconbury, England, brother Jack Sutherland, sister Rebecca Rodell, five grandchildren and four great grand children. Sutherland was preceded in death by his late son, James Alan Sutherland of Atlanta Georgia.

Services will be held with the family receiving friends Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 310 S. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, FL from 10 AM to 11AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Bartow First United Methodist Church, 455 S. Broadway, Bartow 33830, in David's name.

Condolences to family at

www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com







MAJOR DAVID EARL SUTHERLAND, 87BARTOW - Major David Earl Sutherland, 87, of Bartow, Florida, passed away on March 14, 2017.Sutherland was born in Wellington, Alabama September 14, 1929, and graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1947. He then attended the University of Florida where he received a BA in Business Administration in 1953, the same year he entered the US Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Miss Katherine Walker, in 1951.A Command Pilot, flying C-130s, Sutherland logged over 6000 flying hours including 735 combat missions. Sutherland received his earlier pilot training in Kinston, N.C., and Lubbock Texas. He was stationed at AF bases throughout the world, including France and Germany. Many of Sutherland's missions were classified and took him to remote locations around the world, including Africa, the Middle East, India, as well as South East Asia.During one particularly quirky mission in 1962, Sutherland's squadron was supporting John F. Kennedy's visit to Berlin, Germany. In addition to all the support of the entourage, a key responsibility of his squadron was to transport one of Jackie Kennedy's prized horses in his C-130.His military decorations included the Distinguished Flying Cross, two Meritorious Service Medals, two Air Force Commendation medals, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Air Force Outstanding Unit award with V-device and two Oak Leaf clusters, the Combat Readiness medal, the National Defense Service medal, the Air Force Expeditionary medal, the Vietnam service medal and the Republic of Vietnam Commendation medal.Upon his retirement Sutherland returned to Bartow and went into real estate and joined the firm of Harry C. Griffin. In later years Sutherland started his own real estate company focusing on all areas of real estate in Central Florida. Sutherland was on the Bartow Board of Realtors serving for many years as its president. He was an avid supporter of the University of Florida and held Gator Football season tickets for over 40 years, attending both home and away games.Major Sutherland is survived by his wife of 66 years Doris Katherine Sutherland, son David Sutherland and wife Sarah Yates of Atlanta, Georgia, daughter Kathryn Susan Willcockson and husband Joel of Lakeland, Florida and daughter Holly Ann Sutherland of Alconbury, England, brother Jack Sutherland, sister Rebecca Rodell, five grandchildren and four great grand children. Sutherland was preceded in death by his late son, James Alan Sutherland of Atlanta Georgia.Services will be held with the family receiving friends Saturday, March 18, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 310 S. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, FL from 10 AM to 11AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Bartow First United Methodist Church, 455 S. Broadway, Bartow 33830, in David's name.Condolences to family at Published in Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com