MARY BROWN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY BROWN PETE.
PETE, 93
Administrator-Educator
MULBERRY - Mary Brown Pete, a former Administrator - Principal and Educator for Polk County Schools, died March 7, 2017 at LRMC.
She was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late Robert Brown, Sr. and Alice Leonard Brown. She was educated on the collegiate level at Edward Waters, Florida Memorial College, and Florida A & M University where she received her Master Degree in Education.
She was a member of St. Paul MB Church in Pierce, FL. She was formerly the President of the Community Action Group in her community. As a professional, she served the students, families and entire Polk County community as an educator, Principal and Administrator with the Polk County School Board. She was a member of the NEA, National Elementary Principal Association, Lakeland Area Principal Association and the State Selective Service Board. She was also a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She was a compassionate person concerning education, her family and community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Edward Pete.
She is survived by her son, Richard Courtland Pete (wife, Kim); eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a brother, and a host of other relatives and special friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 16th, 5-7 pm at Oldham Funeral Chapel (Lakeland) and Saturday, 10-11 am at her home church, St. Paul M. B. Church (5760 Johnson Ave., Mulberry 33860). The Homegoing Service will be 11 am Saturday at the Church.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2017