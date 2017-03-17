LORAINE MARIE (MOSHER)
CUMBERLEDGE, 50
LAKELAND - After a courageous two-year battle with colon cancer, Loraine Marie (Mosher) Cumberledge, 50, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Lori was born March 21, 1966 in Miami, FL to Anne M. (Laverty) Mosher and Wallace E. Mosher. A devoted daughter, mother, wife and friend, she will be missed by all who had the honor to know her.
She is survived by her partner, Cookie McQuaig; her parents; her three children, Christopher Swartz, Brittany Cumberledge, and Rachel (Cumberledge) Smith; her three grandchildren, Mae Swartz, Marshall Swartz and Addison Smith. She also leaves behind her sister, Velva (Mosher) Knapp; along with her California siblings, Jim, Barbara, Cynthia and Kathy; beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and family all over the world.
She spent her childhood in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, later moving to Michigan, Maryland and then back to FL in Lakeland. Lori has had the opportunity to live in many places and know many people. Always a community activist and humanitarian, she could always be found spreading her love, energy, and glitter around town.
Lori's ashes will be scattered on the shores of Tybee Island and there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2017