RICHARD M. 'MACK'
STEWART, 81
HAINES CITY - Richard M. 'Mack' Stewart, 81, of Haines City, FL went to be with his Lord on March 16, 2017.
He was born on November 17, 1935 in Ackerman, MS and moved to Haines City as a young man. Mack was the owner/ operator of Stewart Harvesting, and he truly loved his job. Some of his other interests included the Dallas Cowboys and watching NASCAR, especially #3, Dale Earnhardt.
Mack is survived by his loving family and a large number of friends. He was a very giving, humble person, who was always willing to help anyone in need.
A Gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 5:00 pm until the memorial service at 6:00 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2017