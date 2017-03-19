Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RICHARD CARSON HUXTABLE, 76



LAKE WALES - Richard Carson Huxtable passed away peacefully on February 28, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring. Born to Richard and Marguerite Huxtable on November 30, 1940, his best childhood memories were of the years he lived out in the country near Berea, Ohio, and the Rocky River Valley. He had a long paper route and countless chores, but still found time to explore the steeply-sloped and wooded Valley, and surrounding fields and streams.

In 1954, the family moved to Champagne, Illinois. The following year, at age 15, he became a Cadet at Western Military Academy.

Moving to Florida in 1960 he entered the University of Miami. In addition to his study courses, he took voice lessons, and sang with the Billy Graham choral. Returning the following year to Ohio, He enrolled at Baldwin Wallace College, and took many courses in the Natural Sciences including biology, botany, zoology, and astronomy. Graduating in 1965 with the B.S. degree, he became a teacher of Earth Sciences, first in Maryland, then in Northern Ohio. As a teacher, he shared his great love of exploring the natural world with his students, taking them on many outdoor adventures to study everything from tidepools to the night sky.

On his own he learned to play the guitar, and sing folk songs in his fine strong baritone voice. A wide range of singers inspired him over the years, from Gordon Lightfoot to Kate Wolfe.

In his late twenties, he gave up teaching and drove out to Idaho to fight forest fires. He stayed out west a full year, working on a ranch, then at a ski lodge. He waited tables, sang western songs for his supper, and learn to ski. Returning once again to Ohio, he found a position at the Cleveland Aquarium. About this time, wildlife artist Diane Pierce entered his life. She shared his ideals, his desire to live in the country, and his avid interest in learning about the natural world. They were true soulmates.

Together in 1971, Skip (as he was known by his friends) and Diane, his wife, created 'Edge of the Wild' - an appropriate name for their farmhouse, home and Studio; Diane painted, and Skip managed their wildlife art print business. A decade later, they left Ohio, and moved to a little house down in Florida on a creek that flowed into Estero Bay near Bonita Springs. Skip still managed exhibits, and had also become an excellent frame maker.

But now, he began yet another career as a conservationist.

A shy man by nature he taught himself how to speak out at meetings, and to write well -worded influential letters on environmental issues. He became an effective advocate, and known as a man who would never give up. He helped to establish Estero Bay as an aquatic preserve. He was deeply involved in the fight to save Fisheating Creek an outstanding Florida Wetland area near Venus, Florida. At one point, Skip belonged to more than 30 conservation organizations- locally, statewide, and at the national level, such as the: Nature Conservancy, Audubon Society, the American Bird Conservancy, Bat Conservation International, Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program (CHNEP) Green Horizons Land Trust and Save Our Creeks to name a few!

In 1991 Skip and Diane moved to Central Florida, and bought a home near Lake Wales. Under Skip's guidance; Edge of the Wild continued to flourish. Their wildlife yard under his energetic care became a magnet for birds, butterflies and other wild denizens.

In retirement Skip begin creating wildlife gardens for friends. He taught them how to look at plants with new eyes. He made Wood Duck boxes and helped to put them up. He was kind and patient, and no task was too hard for him to tackle.

Having written so many environmental letters, he was still good with words.

One day he was moved to try his hand at poetry. He wrote about this little trusting friend, a wild marsh rabbit. It seems fitting that here he should have the last word.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diane Pierce Huxtable; several nephews and a niece.

A memorial reception will be held at a later date.







322 North Scenic Highway

Lake Wales , FL 33853

