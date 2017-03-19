MARGARET DICKERSON
LOVE, 91
LAKELAND - Mrs. Margaret D. Love passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Margaret was born on April 19, 1925 to Malvern and Lottie Dickerson in Richmond, VA. She moved to Lakeland in 2005 from Deltona, FL. Margaret was an administrator for a construction company and a member of Alliance Church in Deltona.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Love in 2010. Margaret is survived by sons, Bobby Love and Martin G. Young; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 20, 2017 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place at 1:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2017