BARBARA ANN
HARDY (BLUM)
12/25/1937 - 3/9/2017
LAKELAND - Barbara Ann Hardy passed away peacefully on the evening of March 9, 2017.
She was born in Queens, NY on December 25, 1937. She was the only girl from a family of four Irish princes, each of whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her two fine sons Joey and Patrick Blum, and the rest of the Hardy clan.
She was a hard-working lady for many years for the Fairfax county government in Fairfax, VA. She loved her Irish heritage and her family. Her chair at the table appears empty now, but her green Irish eyes will forever be smiling with us. She will be forever missed and loved by her family.
