WILLIAMS, 86
LAKELAND - Raymond Williams, 86, passed away March 16, 2017.
Son of John and Mildred Williams of Newcomerstown Ohio, he was a 1948 graduate of Newcomerstown High; Navy veteran and his career was with Equitable and Life of Georgia.
Survived by wife of 66 years, Jean Baker, daughter Penny Hall of Cocoa, granddaughter Alison (Tom) Aydlett, great granddaughter Ruby of Raleigh NC, brother John (Joanne) Columbus, Ohio.
An avid golfer and Ohio State Buckeye fan, he was a wonderful man who will be missed by his wife, family and friends.
Memorial service will be held Monday, March 20, 4pm, followed by dinner at Reformation Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Reformation Church.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2017