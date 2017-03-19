Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Eldon Blackford. View Sign

RALPH ELDON

BLACKFORD

6/24/1920 - 3/5/2017



LAKELAND - US Navy Ret. Chief Petty Officer Ralph Eldon Blackford passed away on March 5, 2017 at age 96. He was born in Darke County, Ohio on June 24, 1920.

He is survived by his daughters Judy Hays and Joy Helmold, both of Lakeland; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Eldon spent 20 years in the US Navy. He served on the USS Lexington CV-2, made famous in the battle of the Coral Sea in WWII. He was one of the last survivors of that ship. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 252, where he served as Commander and Chaplain.

After retiring from the Navy, he worked in several jobs. His last retirement was as the Superintendent of the Speedway, IN Sanitation Plant.

He loved studying the bible in Bible Study Fellowship and at Trinity UMC. He was an avid golfer and bowler all his life, and competed in and won tournaments from his Navy years all the way to the Florida Senior Games State Finals for the last four years.

He touched everyone he talked to; he will be missed by all who knew him.

Fair winds and following seas.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity UMC, Lakeland, on Friday, March 24, at 11:30.







RALPH ELDONBLACKFORD6/24/1920 - 3/5/2017LAKELAND - US Navy Ret. Chief Petty Officer Ralph Eldon Blackford passed away on March 5, 2017 at age 96. He was born in Darke County, Ohio on June 24, 1920.He is survived by his daughters Judy Hays and Joy Helmold, both of Lakeland; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren.Eldon spent 20 years in the US Navy. He served on the USS Lexington CV-2, made famous in the battle of the Coral Sea in WWII. He was one of the last survivors of that ship. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 252, where he served as Commander and Chaplain.After retiring from the Navy, he worked in several jobs. His last retirement was as the Superintendent of the Speedway, IN Sanitation Plant.He loved studying the bible in Bible Study Fellowship and at Trinity UMC. He was an avid golfer and bowler all his life, and competed in and won tournaments from his Navy years all the way to the Florida Senior Games State Finals for the last four years.He touched everyone he talked to; he will be missed by all who knew him.Fair winds and following seas.A memorial service will be held at Trinity UMC, Lakeland, on Friday, March 24, at 11:30. Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Navy Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com