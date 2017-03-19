RALPH ELDON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Eldon Blackford.
BLACKFORD
6/24/1920 - 3/5/2017
LAKELAND - US Navy Ret. Chief Petty Officer Ralph Eldon Blackford passed away on March 5, 2017 at age 96. He was born in Darke County, Ohio on June 24, 1920.
He is survived by his daughters Judy Hays and Joy Helmold, both of Lakeland; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren.
Eldon spent 20 years in the US Navy. He served on the USS Lexington CV-2, made famous in the battle of the Coral Sea in WWII. He was one of the last survivors of that ship. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 252, where he served as Commander and Chaplain.
After retiring from the Navy, he worked in several jobs. His last retirement was as the Superintendent of the Speedway, IN Sanitation Plant.
He loved studying the bible in Bible Study Fellowship and at Trinity UMC. He was an avid golfer and bowler all his life, and competed in and won tournaments from his Navy years all the way to the Florida Senior Games State Finals for the last four years.
He touched everyone he talked to; he will be missed by all who knew him.
Fair winds and following seas.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity UMC, Lakeland, on Friday, March 24, at 11:30.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2017