JOAN M.
PILKENTON, 72
Caregiver
WINTER HAVEN - Joan M. Pilkenton, age 72, died Friday, March 17, 2017, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Born June 5, 1944, in Escambia County, Florida, she was a lifelong resident. She was a member of Lake Region Baptist Church, and loved to travel.
Mrs. Pilkenton was preceded in death by her husband Carl Lee Pilkenton. She is survived by her daughter Tracy A. Pilkenton, Lake Hamilton, FL, sister Janice Booth, Winter Haven.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at Steele's Family Funeral Services Chapel. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017