JEAN MARIE
MORSE KEEFER, 63
NAPLES - On the 6th of March 2017, Jean Marie Morse Keefer, beloved sweetheart of James H. Keefer, after 63 years of marriage, grabbed a passing star and began her final adventure.
She was loved in life and will be missed by her daughters, Pamela Jean Zenner, Peggy Lynn Sapp, Patricia Lee Whinery and son, David H. Keefer. She loved her grandchildren, Wesley Sapp, Meghan Whinery, Daniel Whinery, and Janet Guelfi.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 23rd, 2:00 PM at East Naples United Methodist Church, 2701 Airport Road South, Naples, 34112. For online condolences please go to www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017