WINTER HAVEN - Mickey V. Daniel went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Predeceased by his parents, Herbert Alton Daniel and Lena Keith Daniel and a brother Jerry, of Calhoon, GA, he is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Roxanne Daniel. Mickey is also survived by his son Patrick Daniel of Statesboro, GA, and daughter Tricia Poin-dexter, Calhoun, GA. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild of Norfolk, VA and 3 brothers Arleigh (Roberta dec.), Donald (Marjorie) and Larry (Reba).
He was a retired telephone man technician of 30 years with AT&T. He was an Army veteran, member of the American Legion, and the Elks. Mickey was an avid golfer, fisherman and bowler. As an accomplished tenor, Mickey entertained so very many people throughout the years.
A celebration of life will be held at Swiss Golf and Tennis Club House on Wednesday, March 29 at 12 noon.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017