LAKELAND - Carole Chesnet-Baker, 71, passed away quietly on 28 February 2017, at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.

She was born on April 16, 1945, in Coatsville, PA, to the late Thelma and Edgar Maitland. She was predeceased by her brother William and husband Gerald Chesnet.

Carole spent most of her life in Coatsville, PA, moving to Florida nine years ago. She leaves behind her husband William Baker and sons Michael (Sonia) and Glenn (Denise) Chesnet and nine grandchildren.

A Celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on 25 March 2017 at Schalamar Creek.

Donations can be made to the in her memory.



