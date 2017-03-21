NILES WAYNE
STEWART, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Niles Wayne Stewart passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, March 6, 2017.
He was born November 30th, 1925, in Dowagiac, Michigan to Archie and Ethel (Schomaker) Stewart. Niles graduated from Niles Senior High School in 1944 and served in the United States Navy in World War II. He was employed by Kawneer and retired from National Standard. His passion for over 50 years was to create beautiful stained glass art.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Emil and Cecil Stewart, sister Clara Kizer, his first wife of 38 years, Mildred Irene (Dudash), his son Ronald Wayne Stewart, grandson Patrick Stewart Curran and son-in-law, Larry Roland. He is survived by his second wife Donna (Bebber), wife of 17 years, daughters Diana (Jim) Curran, Julie (Tony) Farish, Dale (Orlin) Anderson, Lynn Roland, stepdaughter Deb (Brant) Martin, ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service in Winter Haven, Florida at Calvary Assembly Church (3800 Recker Highway) on Wednesday, March 22nd at 11:00 a.m. There will be a memorial service in Niles, Michigan, at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of East Polk County.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017