CLEWISTON - Claudia A. Wilson, age 99, of Clewiston, went to be with the Lord, March 16, 2017 in Clewiston.
She was born Oct. 16, 1917 in Grand Island, FL, to the late Harvey and the late Anna Lorene (Milton) Acuff. Claudia moved to Clewiston with her husband Parker in 1947. She was a dedicated nurse and worked with the Seminole Indians for 15 years and opened the first state clinic on the reservation. She retired from the Health Department after 32 years and continued to volunteer at WIC for over 20 years. She loved her orchids, swimming pool and treasured her family and friends.
She is survived by her son: James K. Wilson (Sally) of Franklin, NC, daughter: Jan Ezell (Don) of Ormond By The Sea, FL, grandchildren: Jimmy Wilson (Tammy), Jennifer Betts (Ben), Nicki Wilson, Renee Ferriby (Ronnie) and great grandchildren: Jimbo, Parker, Ben and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her husband: Parker T. Wilson, brothers: Till Acuff, Warren, Jackie Acuff and sister: Jean Acuff.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 331 W. Osceola Ave., with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at First United Methodist Church, Clewiston. Interment will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clewiston.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017