BEN W.
|
GARRETT, 93
FORT MEADE - Ben W. Garrett, 93, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
He was born March 11, 1924 in Lake Wales, FL. Mr. Garrett was a World War II veteran in the US Coast Guard. He worked 42 years for Florida Power as a Substation Operator. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade.
He was preceded in death by his wife of seventy years Lella M. Garrett and grandson John E. Day III. He is survived by his daughter: Diana Day of Polk City, son: Ben 'BJ' Garrett of Homosassa, granddaughter: Jessica Garrett and grandson: Hunter Garrett both of Lake Wales.
Family will receive friends Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 10 to 11am at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade, FL. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 11:00 am at McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Bowling Green Cemetery. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017