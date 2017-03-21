RUSSELL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUSSELL VAN MATHEWS.
VAN MATHEWS, 74
LAKE WALES - Van Mathews of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 at his residence.
He was born October 14, 1942 in Eloise, Florida to the late William W. and Audrey L. (Lawrence) Mathews. He has been a lifelong resident of the area. He was an Electrical and Instrumentation Supervisor for Mosaic. Van was a veteran in the United States Navy. He enjoyed golfing. He served as an elder for the Lake Wales Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Vernon and Arthur.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Janet Watson Mathews, sons Tony Mathews and wife Kimberly of Lake Wales, FL, Russell Dewayne Mathews of Lithia, FL, sisters Reba Stancliff of Pensacola, FL, Melba Jucknath of Lakeland, FL, Donna Freeman of Eagle Lake, FL, brother Lonnie Mathews of Winter Haven, FL, 2 grandchildren Ashley and Breann.
Family will receive friends at 5:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2017 until service time at 6:00PM at the Church of Christ in Lake Wales with Pastor John Gazzetta officiating.
