LAKELAND - Marion Jean Proctor went to her heavenly home on March 17, 2017, from the Lakeland Hospice House, while surrounded by beloved family members. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.
Jean was born May 15, 1934, in Hudson, New York to Wilson D. and Millicent S. Tripp. At the age of eight, Jean moved with her family to Lakeland, Florida, and she graduated from Lakeland High School in 1951 with honors. While attending college in Bowling Green, Kentucky, she met her husband, Harlan, and they married two years later at Wesley United Methodist Church in Lakeland.
For much of her career, Jean was a bookkeeper, having worked at the Lakeland YMCA and then the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church, where she was the Assistant Treasurer. She later served as the Financial Secretary to several Lakeland District Superintendents of the Florida Conference.
Jean was a woman of deep, unwavering and abiding faith. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the Homebuilders Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women Circle 5. Her heart was in prayer ministry, and she served on the Intercessory Prayer Team for many years. A highlight in Jean's life was a trip to the Holy Land where she renewed her baptismal vows at the Jordan River.
Jean loved her family dearly and enjoyed the many family gatherings around the kitchen table to play cards and games. Her travels were often spent visiting her children and grandchildren. She also cherished her many friends and will be remembered for her sweet, selfless nature and beautiful smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert Tripp, her sister, June Kearney, and a grandson, Michael Proctor. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harlan Proctor; sons, David Proctor of Simpsonville, SC, Brian (Kelly) Proctor of Port Orange, FL, and Dr. Keith (Donna) Proctor of Clinton, TN; daughter, Linda (Bob) English of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Christopher (Melanie) Proctor, Ansley (Ross) Cockerham, Courtney (Cody) Dickerson, Catherine (Jacob) Brodnick, Joshua Proctor, USCG, Clayton (Lindsey) Proctor, USAF, Emily English, Tristan Proctor, and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33801. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017, at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean's memory to First United Methodist Church, Lakeland, Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017
