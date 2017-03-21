EMILY CHRISTINE
PYLES, 74
9/23/1942 - 3/18/2017
LAKELAND - Emily Christine Pyles, age 74, passed away March 18, 2017 at L.R.M.C.
Mrs. Pyles was born in Jesup, Ga, on September 23, 1942 to Emory & Bertie (Thompson) Dixon. She moved to Lakeland from Orlando 35 years ago and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughters Carla Hendrix, Deborah Smith, Patricia Boler, sons Alvin, Robert & Donnie Dixon, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and sister Mary Purcell.
A celebration of Emily's life will be held Thursday March 23, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Fl. 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017